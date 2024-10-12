Covea Finance Boosts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.74. 278,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,818. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

