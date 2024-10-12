Covea Finance Buys 1,200 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.93. 235,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $295.34. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

