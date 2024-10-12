Covea Finance Buys Shares of 26,000 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,626,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

SKX traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.56. 1,502,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,589. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

