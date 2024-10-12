Covea Finance Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covea Finance lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,067 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.13. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

