Covea Finance Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covea Finance raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.37. 532,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.52. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $305.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

