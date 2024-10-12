Covea Finance Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Covea Finance reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,074 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.2% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,295. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

