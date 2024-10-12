Covea Finance Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Covea Finance reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.92. 141,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $194.46 and a twelve month high of $347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

