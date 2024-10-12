Covea Finance Sells 16,400 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Targa Resources stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,912. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $166.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

