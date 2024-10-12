Covea Finance Sells 82,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $62,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 9,570,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

