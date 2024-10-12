Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,810,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $932.06. 2,293,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $910.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $852.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

