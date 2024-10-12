Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 187 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 94.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 650 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at $320,352. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at $320,352. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,248.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

SYBT traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 138,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,393. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

