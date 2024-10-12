Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 569 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.45. 1,460,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.