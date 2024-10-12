CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

