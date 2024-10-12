CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 995 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,041. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.