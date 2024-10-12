CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,720,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 152,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND remained flat at $46.07 during trading on Friday. 2,716,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.