CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $359,000.

BATS PNOV remained flat at $36.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares. The firm has a market cap of $750.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

