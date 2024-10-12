CRA Financial Services LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 351,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,339 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,183 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:UAUG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.08. 17,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

