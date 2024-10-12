CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 128,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 633,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 207,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

