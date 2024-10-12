CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 284,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

