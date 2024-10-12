CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $583.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

