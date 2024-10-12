CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,775 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,693. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

