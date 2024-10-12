CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

