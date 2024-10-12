CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS PDEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares. The company has a market cap of $842.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.