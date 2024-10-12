Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a growth of 206.4% from the September 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 351,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,054. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.