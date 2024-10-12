Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

