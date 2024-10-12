Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 3,316.0% in September

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 3,316.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

