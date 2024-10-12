Critical Survey: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmhouse and Onity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Onity Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Onity Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Farmhouse has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and Onity Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse $10,000.00 259.84 -$560,000.00 ($0.03) -4.83 Onity Group $1.07 billion 0.22 -$63.70 million ($0.09) -336.33

Farmhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse -3,273.33% N/A N/A Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52%

Summary

Onity Group beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

