Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $4.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00046042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

