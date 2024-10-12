CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $389.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $167.27 and a 1 year high of $390.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.