CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in September

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,639.5 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.77 during trading hours on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

