Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.55.

CMI stock opened at $336.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.44. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $337.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,178,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

