CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 54,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,500,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

