CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 54,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.