Cwm LLC Buys 4,445 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

