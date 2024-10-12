Cwm LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,852,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.07 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.