Cwm LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $126,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

