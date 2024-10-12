Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,003,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,562,000 after buying an additional 436,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,499,000.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

