Cwm LLC Invests $9.98 Million in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 18.54% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

