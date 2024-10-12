Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Amdocs worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 536,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.5 %

Amdocs stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.