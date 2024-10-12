Cwm LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,752,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,534,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,525,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,514,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

