D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 278.1% in September

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 278.1% from the September 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 255,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,807. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $630.30 million, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.65.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 47.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

