Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

