Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after buying an additional 470,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. 1,141,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

