Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 578.1% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Datasea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

