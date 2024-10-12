Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $32.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 273,135 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.15.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
