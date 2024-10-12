De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

De La Rue Price Performance

Shares of DLUEY remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. De La Rue has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Get De La Rue alerts:

About De La Rue

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.