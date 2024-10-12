De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
De La Rue Price Performance
Shares of DLUEY remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. De La Rue has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
About De La Rue
