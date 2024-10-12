Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Truist Financial

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $204.17 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $27.78 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 492.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 528.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 304,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,529,000 after acquiring an additional 263,779 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.