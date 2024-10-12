Decred (DCR) Price Hits $12.70

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.70 or 0.00020118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $207.96 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006900 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,245.93 or 0.39993516 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,375,907 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

