Decred (DCR) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Decred has a market cap of $208.61 million and $1.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $12.74 or 0.00020232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071819 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006911 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,185.45 or 0.39997758 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,375,283 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
