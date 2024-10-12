Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 8,037,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.